What Is Pegasus Spyware And How Can You Tell If Your Device Is Infected?

The Pegasus spyware has been making the rounds in the news over the last few days, with many concerned that it may be hidden on their handsets. In addition to being virtually undetectable, the malware is said to be extremely difficult to eradicate.

What Is Pegasus Spyware and How Does It Work?

Pegasus is a type of spyware or virus created by the NSO Group, an Israeli firm, for use by government agencies. By infecting a target’s device, it has been configured to funnel data from that device. Messages, images, and audio and video recordings are examples of such data.

The program, according to the NSO Group, cannot be traced back to the government entity that uses it.

For covert operations, this is an impressive yet terrifying feature.

The Israeli firm purports to develop tools that allow the government to eavesdrop on its residents. NSO Group, according to its website, “creates technology that assists government agencies in preventing and investigating terrorism and crime, saving thousands of lives throughout the world.”

How to Tell If Your Phone Has Been Infected With Pegasus Spyware

Because the malware uses zero-day vulnerabilities, which are unknown to antivirus app and operating system manufacturers, it appears that popular antivirus programs and software are unable to identify it.

Consumers can check if their phones are infected with this spyware in a number of ways. Amnesty International, for example, has created a toolset that allows consumers to detect Pegasus spyware on their machines.

The Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT) is a Github-based application that works on both Android and iOS smartphones. The app creates a backup copy of the data on the phone, analyzes all of the data, and determines whether the phone is contaminated with hazardous software. It then notifies consumers if their device’s data has been compromised and sent to a third party.

Another security tools, iVerify, was recently updated to a new version that allows it to detect remnants of the Pegasus malware.

“Just launched iVerify 20.0, which now tells you if it finds evidence of Pegasus,” Trail of Bits Chief and Security Engineer Ryan Storz posted on Twitter.