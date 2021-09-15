What is a Sideways Encounter in Season 8 of ‘Fortnite’?

Season 8 of Fortnite has introduced a number of new features and systems that players will need to learn in order to finish all of their punchcards.

“Sideways encounters” are one of the new elements, and they are an important aspect of certain battle royale questlines. Everything you need to know about these events, including how to accomplish them, is right here.

What Is the Sideways in Season 8 of ‘Fortnite’?

Many gamers will be introduced to Sideways encounters by chance.

While exploring Fortnite Island, you’ll be lured to the massive orange spheres that have engulfed various spots of interest throughout the area. You will visit an other reality known as “the Sideways” if you bravely pass through one of these pulsating membranes.

