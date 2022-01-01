What happens to fancy stuff taken from criminals worth millions of pounds?

Over the previous year, millions of pounds worth of luxury things seized from criminals have gone under the hammer, allowing lucky bidders the chance to own some intriguing items.

Wilsons Auctions is in charge of selling the proceeds of crime confiscated by police agencies around the UK, including Merseyside.

After being taken under the Proceeds of Crime Act, these luxurious objects, ranging from gold watches to designer handbags, are auctioned off.

Once the offenders have been apprehended, the proceeds are returned to the public purse.

Millions of pounds worth of objects have been put up for auction in the last year alone, including