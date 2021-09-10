What Happened to Xur in ‘Destiny 2′? For September 10, the location and items in the shop have been revealed.

In Destiny 2, Xur has relocated his shop and added a whole new set of products to his inventory.

In Bungie’s first-person shooter, Xur is a traveling trader who, like clockwork, moves every Friday at 1 p.m. ET. His inventory will refresh whenever he sets up shop in a new location, and he will be selling brand-new things.

Xur will always have four exotic things in store, no matter what week it is. One of these will almost certainly be a weapon, and he’ll also have armor for each of the game’s three classes (Titans, Warlocks and Hunters).

September 10–14, Xur’s Location in ‘Destiny 2′

Xur is now at the EDZ destination this week. He can be located on a cliff overlooking the Winding Cove region from the north.

In the bottom left corner of the EDZ map, you’ll see an icon for his shop. You might have to do some platforming and climbing to get to him.

He’ll stay in this area until Tuesday, September 14, when Destiny 2 resets. This implies you only have four days to pick up any products from the merchant’s current inventory before they are removed permanently.

This week, Xur has items available for purchase.

These are the exotic products that Xur is now offering as of Friday, September 10.

Monte Carlo is a resort town in Monaco (Exotic Auto Rifle) Handshake of a Liar (Hunter Exotic Gauntlets) Saint-14’s Helm (Exotic Titan Helmet) Ahamkara’s Claws (Exotic Warlock Gauntlets)

Xur will reappearance in a new area on Friday, September 17, after he vanishes on Tuesday.

At the moment, he only visits three places on a regular basis. As a result, you can bet he’ll be lurking somewhere in the Tower Hanger, the Watcher’s Grave location on Nesus, or the Winding Cove, where he is now.

Last week, for example, Xur was selling the “Hard Light” auto weapon, the “Graviton Forfeit” helmet, the “Peregrine Greaves” armor, and the “Contraverse Hold” gauntlets on Nesus.

This website will continue to follow Xur’s Destiny 2 movements so you always know where to look for him. We’ll also be keeping an eye on his inventory. This is a condensed version of the information.