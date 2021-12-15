What happened to Xherdan Shaqiri and six other Liverpool players after they left in the summer?

Over the last five years, few teams in the world of football have done better in the transfer window than Liverpool.

Liverpol’s backroom staff has been nothing short of exceptional when it comes to obtaining players for less than their market value and then selling them for a profit.

Liverpool, unlike the Manchester Citys and Chelseas of the world, does not have an infinite supply of cash to throw around.

They go about their business in the windows in a responsible manner, seeking to increase their standing without breaking the bank.

To accomplish so, they’ll need to sell enough players to raise the necessary revenue.

Liverpool just signed one player this summer, French defender Ibrahima Konate.

Seven players, on the other hand, would leave the club on a permanent basis.

Here, we look at the players who have moved on and assess how well they have performed at their new clubs.

Wijnaldum, Georginio

Many people were surprised when Liverpool decided not to offer Gini Wijnaldum the contract he wanted before he became a free agent.

Wijnaldum would leave Liverpool on good terms, with Klopp dubbing him a “legend” and receiving a standing ovation in the final game of the 2020/21 season.

Despite conflicting reports, it looked like the Dutch midfielder wanted a long-term deal to stay at the club, although Liverpool only intended to offer him a short-term deal.

Wijnaldum appeared to be on his way to Barcelona until PSG stepped in late and confirmed his signing on a three-year contract.

So far, things haven’t gone quite as planned for the Dutchman. Wijnaldum has been a rotational player so far, despite competing against some great central midfielders.

Even though he’s had his moments, PSG are said to be considering loaning him out in January.

The possibility of a reunion at Liverpool has been floated, but the Reds have moved on, with Thiago taking his place in the midfield.

Xherdan ShaqiriA player who will forever be remembered for his heroics in the Manchester United victory and, of course, the Barcelona comeback.

When Xherdan Shaqiri joined the club, he knew exactly what he needed to do: be a spark plug off the bench who could jump in and contribute when needed. “The summary has come to an end.”