What Exactly Is Swatting? Raided Live On Camera Twitch Streamer

Armed SWAT squad officers who were mistakenly informed about a crime shocked an unprepared New Jersey gamer who was live streaming a game of Fortnite to his hundreds of thousands of followers.

During a live feed on Wednesday, a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team invaded the residence of Louis Sammartino, a Twitch gaming livestream. According to 911, it turned out to be a case of “swatting,” or the fraudulent reporting of an emergency to public safety.

Swatting is a federal offense in which people falsely accuse someone of being a murderer, kidnapper, keeping someone hostage, or having a bomb, among other things. Police who act on the information frequently dispatch a SWAT squad to a location where there is no real threat.

Due to recent cases, the FBI has issued a warning that swatting, which is sometimes motivated by vengeance or employed as a prank or harassment, is a severe felony with potentially fatal implications.

“Confusion among homeowners and responding authorities has resulted in health-related or violent outcomes, diverting scarce resources away from legitimate emergencies.”

As many police officers in tactical gear and one carrying a riot shield emerged on the screen, users swamped Sammartino’s conversation. The police were observed examining the area and roaming around the recording place with spotlights.

According to GamingBible, a gaming news website, Sammartino eventually returned to his stream and stated that he had no idea who was responsible for the swatting incident.

He admitted, “I’m a little rattled.”

“I have no idea what you guys saw or what transpired… “My house was actually swatted.” Sammartino is in charge of the handle. On Twitch, LosPollosTV has around 600,000 followers. According to Insider, no one was hurt during the raid.

Congress passed the “Interstate Swatting Hoax Act” in 2015, making swatting, or “using fraudulent communications with the aim to trigger an emergency response,” a federal offense.

Mark Herring, 60, of Tennessee, died of a heart attack in 2020 after being swatted by two youngsters over a Twitter account dispute. The minors tried to coerce him into giving up his Twitter identity, @Tennessee.

Corinna Herring Fitch, the victim’s daughter, told NBC News, “I believe he was scared to death.” “I believe a heart attack occurred as a result of the adrenaline and the firearms in his face.” As the SWAT squad rushed his property with guns drawn, Herring was said to be astonished and perplexed.

