What Does the Jinx Bundle Include in the ‘Fortnite’ X’League of Legends’ Bundle?

As part of a new bundle, popular League of Legends champion Jinx has been added to the Fortnite item shop.

This latest collaboration is for the upcoming Netflix original series Arcane, which is an animated predecessor to League of Legends. The drama follows the growing tensions between the rich people of Piltover and their oppressed neighbors in the underground city of Zaun, which is overseen by Riot Games, the creator of the highly successful esport.

Jinx has a significant role in Arcane, alongside her sibling opponent Vi, and is voiced by Ella Purnell (who you might recognize as Dave Bautista’s daughter from Army of the Dead). Jinx has the personality of a rash criminal who thrives on causing havoc and damage wherever she goes. In other words, she’s a natural fit for Fortnite’s tumultuous world.

The Fortnite item shop has already received the League of Legends themed package. Here’s what it features and how much you’ll have to pay to get it.

What Does the Jinx Bundle Include?

The Jinx skin may be purchased separately or as part of the Arcane: League of Legends collection.

If you chose the latter, you will also receive a few bonus goods. Jinx’s “Dream Monkey” Back Bling (which resembles one of those scary Jolly Chimp toys) as well as the “Pow Pow Crusher” harvesting tool are included.

You’ll also get a new instrumental lobby tune (named “Playground”), two different loading screen options, and a “Jinxed” spray that allows you to paint the Fortnite island in neon purple graffiti in addition to the cosmetics.

To conclude, the following is a list of all of the items mentioned in the Arcane: Set for League of Legends: a jinx (Outfit) Monkey’s Dream (Back Bling) Crusher Pow Pow (Pickaxe) Children’s playground (Lobby Track) Katchoo! (Loading Window) causing havoc (Loading Screen) Having a bad luck (Spray) In ‘Fortnite,’ how much do Jinx Cosmetics cost? The Arcane: League of Legends set is presently discounted from 2,500 v-bucks to 1,800 v-bucks in the item store. Because you can only buy v-bucks in specified amounts, it’s tough to convert exactly, however this roughly equates to $12.

If you don’t want to spend a lot of money on cosmetics, you might choose for some of the. This is a condensed version of the information.