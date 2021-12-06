What Does the Crown in Chapter 3 of ‘Fortnite’ Mean?

A golden crown is one of the new goods in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1, which you may obtain by playing well in battle royale rounds or steal from other players. Here’s what the gilded trophy represents and how you can get your hands on one.

The next Fortnite season (dubbed “Flipped”) premiered on Sunday, December 5, just a few days after Chapter 2’s “The End” finale. It’s the game’s biggest significant upgrade in the last year, with a brand-new island map, improved traversal skills, redesigned weaponry, Spider-Man content, and the option to carry over your gear between battles (via the use of storage tents).

The majority of these changes are discussed on the menu screen, and several even have brief lessons, but one that “Flipped” fails to mention is the new crown system. You may have spotted other players racing across the area with a golden aura about them — or you may even have one yourself — but it’s unclear what this implies.

Here’s everything you need to know about crowns in Fortnite Chapter 3 to help you understand the concept.

What Is the Crown in Chapter 3 of ‘Fortnite’?

Crowns are a new Fortnite item that distinguishes players that did well in their most recent match.

If you’re wearing a crown (which, by the way, isn’t a visible piece of headgear), a symbol will appear directly above your weapon loadout to let you know. Meanwhile, if you look at someone who is wearing a crown, they will appear to be shining.

You don’t get to choose whether or not to wear these prizes; they’re given to everyone who qualifies. It doesn’t matter if you like it or not.

A crown’s main purpose is to offer you bragging rights (by indicating to the rest of the lobby that you’ve been a great player in past matches), but it also has a special status impact.

What Does the Crown Do in Chapter 3 of ‘Fortnite’?

You will gain XP for surviving storm phases and eliminating the competition if you have a crown active (accelerating your progression through the battle pass).

