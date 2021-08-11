What Does It Mean When You Say, “You Don’t Recognize the Bodies in the Water”? TikTok, a creepy SCP, is explained.

On TikTok, an unnerving video posted by the account “SCP Realised” is generating a stir, as it sends forth a terrifying message to viewers, telling them that they “do not recognize the bodies in the sea.”

What is the story behind the video “You Don’t Recognize the Bodies in the Water”?

The unsettling clip, which is presented in the form of a public service announcement, shows shaky images of a little waterfall tumbling into a lake. A robotic voice explains some kind of supernatural incident involving water while this recording loops.

This lake (labeled SCP-2316) is said to be the source of a “anomalous sensory phenomenon,” according to the voice-over. It is said to lead passers-by to have hallucinations of people they know drowning in the sea.

The narrator then goes on to say that some people have already perished while attempting to save others who aren’t even there. The video goes on to say that the problem has spread to 65 percent of the world’s water supply and that viewers should stay indoors until the problem is resolved.

It goes on to say, “It is critical that you recall at all times that you do not recognize the bodies in the water.”

Since the video went viral, many people have wondered where it originated from, if it’s real, and who runs the SCP Realised TikTok account.

If you’re concerned about the disturbing video’s content, rest assured that it’s all made up and part of an intricate urban legend.

SCP Realised is a TikTok account that broadcasts films of this nature on a daily basis, ostensibly reporting on escaped monsters, terrible catastrophes, and strange discoveries. Its production is inspired by the SCP Foundation, a collaborative fiction project that has been running for over a decade.

If you're unfamiliar, the SCP Foundation is a "creepypasta," which is a type of urban legend that has acquired popularity on the internet (like Slenderman). It's said to be a top-secret institution that keeps an eye on the otherworldly.