What Caused Facebook’s, Instagram’s, and WhatsApp’s Massive Global Outage On Monday?

After Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp went down for many hours on Monday, several hashtags such as ItsHappening, FacebookIsDown, and InternetShutdown trended on Twitter.

The social media sites are now operational, however users are inquisitive as to what caused the widespread outage of famous networking apps throughout the world.

Kentrik, a network monitoring startup based in San Francisco, has given some light on the situation. According to Kentrik’s Director of Internet Analysis Doug Madory, “Internet traffic to Facebook services practically ceased around 15:39 UTC (11:39 a.m. ET) on Monday, October 4, 2021, with first signs pointing to a DNS failure.”

Someone at Facebook, it turns out, made a change to the company’s Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) data.

BGP is a mechanism that allows internet service providers all over the world to share information on which providers are in charge of routing traffic on the internet and to which groupings of addresses.

Simply put, someone at Facebook erased the map that informs the world’s computers how to find different web portals sometime Monday morning. As a result, when users attempted to reach facebook.com through the internet, the web browser had no idea where to go for the address and instead displayed an error page.

Facebook later issued a statement regarding the downtime on all of its platforms. “Configuration adjustments on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers generated issues that disrupted this communication,” our technical teams discovered. “This disruption in network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicated, bringing our services to a halt,” the business noted in a statement issued Monday night.

Facebook said, “We also have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this outage.” The outage not only isolated billions of online users around the world, but it also prevented Facebook personnel from communicating with one another.

This is due to the fact that Facebook’s tools and email are all in-house and use the same domains. While Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are all operational, users of Gmail, Snapchat, and TikTok have reported that their applications have slowed down as a result of the outage.

The outage is by far the most severe since Facebook was struck by technical troubles in 2019, which took them 24 hours to resolve.