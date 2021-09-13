What Are Shadow Stones in Season 8 of ‘Fortnite’?

Season 8 of Fortnite is already live, and it has brought a number of new features and things for players to learn. In addition to all of the new content, there are a few features from prior years that have returned, such as the mysterious shadow stones, which initially featured in 2018.

If you’ve been playing Fortnite since the beginning, you’ll already be familiar with how these small cubes function, but novices may find it puzzling.

What Are Fortnite’s Shadow Stones?

Shadow stones resemble smaller copies of the interdimensional cubes that have recently appeared all across Fortnite Island for those who are unfamiliar with them.

You can’t keep them in your inventory, but you can harvest them on the spot for a few temporary boosts. The small cubes take around a second to devour and may be found in “corrupted” sections of the map, which can be identified by their burnt look and orange soil.

For example, in the Dirty Docks section, you’ll find a lot of shadow stones, especially if you check near the larger cubes. When you approach these stones, they will glow purple, just like epic-level weaponry.

In ‘Fortnite,’ What Are the Effects of Shadow Stones?

You will take on a ghostly form after interacting with a shadow stone, making you nearly invisible to other players. This effect will last 45 seconds, during which time you will gain improved movement speed, greater agility, and resilience to fall damage. As a result, it’s an excellent option for making a rapid getaway or escaping a looming storm.

You’ll also get access to a special ability (tied to the fire button) that allows you to launch forward and phase through specific structures when in “Shadow Form.” You’ll be able to pass through gates, wooden platforms, and thin walls, but not through mothership wreckage. This is really beneficial if you ever find yourself in a situation where you have no other way out.

Consuming a shadow stone, on the other hand, has a significant disadvantage.