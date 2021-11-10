‘What a conundrum!’ – Carlo Ancelotti is taken aback as the Everton exit of James Rodriguez is addressed.

When questioned if James Rodriguez was right to leave Goodison Park this summer, former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti responded animatedly.

Rodriguez left Qatari team Al-Rayyan in September after barely a year at the club, having fallen out of favor after Rafa Benitez’s arrival.

Ancelotti was the one who brought the Colombian midfielder to Merseyside on a two-year deal, reuniting the pair after their time together at Real Madrid.

During his one and only Premier League season with the Blues, Rodriguez had a good six goals and five assists.

However, after Ancelotti re-joined Real and was replaced by Benitez, his exit seemed imminent.

Ancelotti was questioned if Rodriguez made the right decision to quit the club when appearing as a guest on ESPN Ftbol Colombia, and he gave an honest answer.

The Real Madrid manager yelled, “What a question!”

“I’m not sure.” “I think the most important thing for him is to play, to be healthy, and to be able to demonstrate his talent,” he told ESPN through Gol Caracol.

Rodriguez’s first few months in the Middle East have been a bit of a mixed bag since joining Al-Rayyan on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old was sent off in his third appearance after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession near the end of the game. He had suffered a 3-0 defeat on his debut for the club, scored his first goal the following game, and was then sent off in his third appearance after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession near the end of the match.