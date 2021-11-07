‘We’re trying,’ David Moyes says in response to Jarrod Bowen transfer rumors.

Following recent speculation linking Jarrod Bowen with Liverpool, West Ham manager David Moyes has stated that the player is currently at a “great club.”

The Hammers have made a tremendous comeback under Moyes, qualifying for the Europa League this season after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

While many expected West Ham to struggle with the increased workload, the team has performed admirably in recent weeks and can climb to third place in the table with a win over Liverpool on Sunday at the London Stadium.

The majority of the acclaim for West Ham this season has gone to Declan Rice and Michail Antonio, but Bowen has also played a key role in the team’s improving success.

In his news conference on Friday, Jurgen Klopp expressed his admiration for the former Hull City player.

“I really like Bowen,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated. “He came up from Hull and wasted no time in demonstrating what kind of player he can be in the Premier League. He took tremendous moves forward.” According to the Daily Mirror, Moyes was also asked about Bowen ahead of the game, and if he understood why elite teams are said to be admiring him.

“Well, Jarrod is now at a big club,” the former Everton boss said. “Jarrod now needs to bring a higher level of consistency to his game. We’re attempting to increase his goals and assists. All of that sort of thing.

“As well as Said Benrahma. You have to keep in mind that they both came out of Championship, which is a great foundation for both of them; they know their game and are eager to succeed and improve.

“It’s difficult to get them off the practice field. They’re both eager to improve their finishing and work, and they’re both excellent team players. They’re getting better at it all the time.” Bowen is one of several attacking players the Reds have been monitoring as they look to bolster their midfield options next summer.