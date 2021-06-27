Weekly Event Quests, New Armor, and Bug Fixes in ‘Monster Hunter Rise’ Update 3.1.0

Monster Hunter Rise recently received a new update that includes weekly event missions, new cosmetic items, and bug patches.

This sixth mainline entry in the Monster Hunter franchise, which is currently only accessible on the Nintendo Switch, has been one of the most commercially rewarding releases of 2021 so far, with over 7 million copies sold as of May. As a result, it’s not unexpected that the game receives a slew of expansions throughout the year, with five significant improvements on the content roadmap for the summer alone.

Version 3.1.0, released today, is the second of these planned expansions, and it adds weekly event missions, support for new paid DLC, and a slew of bug patches.

Quests for Weekly Events

Monster Hunter Rise includes “event quests” in addition to the main plot chapters. These have been in the game since April and are basically timed missions that must be completed before a particular date or they will expire. The goal of this mission, like most others in Monster Hunter Rise, is to track down a designated beast and slay it for important loot and crafting resources.

Only a few optional event quests have been added to the game since April, but update 3.1.0 promises to make them significantly more frequent. These tasks will now be added on a weekly basis, according to the developer Capcom’s website.

“Almudron: Fashion Victim,” “Rampage: Muddi Gras,” “Fooled in the Flooded Forest,” “Heart of a Hero,” and “An Icy Blade So Bright” are among the confirmed titles for the next batch of event quests. You’ll need to speak with the courier in Kamura Village to get any of these once they’re accessible.

Naturally, completing any of the new tasks will earn you limited-time goodies. Some of these are shown in the video for version 3.1.0, such as new black leg armor, a “play possum” gesture, tinted sunglasses, and a “festival sticker set.”

Paid DLC

Monster Hunter Rise version 3.1.0 also introduces a new set of premium cosmetic items. You will be able to find the collection in the Nintendo eShop under the name “Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 4.” It includes new. This is a brief summary.