Week 14 Legendary Quest List and Walkthrough for ‘Fortnite’

The Invasion season of Fortnite is coming to a close this week, and “Operation: Sky Fire” is set to launch in just a few days. The final legendary questline for Season 7 has been posted in anticipation of this, and it tasks you with prepping for the upcoming live event.

Legendary tasks in Fortnite are limited-time missions that reward you with a lot of XP. They’re identified in the mission log by their orange color coding, and you usually get a week to complete them.

You will, however, have significantly less time to finish the current batch of tasks, since “Operation: Sky Fire” is set to begin on Sunday, September 12.

What Is ‘Operation: Sky Fire’ and What Does It Mean?

Operation: Sky Fire will see the Imagined Order (IO) put an end to the Kymera invasion that has plagued Fortnite island for the past three months.

The aliens began abducting Corny Complex’s landmass into their mothership earlier this week. Unbeknownst to them, IO had planted explosive devices in the area and intends to detonate them all once they board the enemy vessel.

It’s similar to the legendary Trojan horse ruse, except the Corny Complex islands are wired with bombs instead of soldiers. Gamers will be able to observe how this all plays out in real time during the upcoming “Operation: Sky Fire” event.

Season 7 Week 14 Legendary Quest List for ‘Fortnite’

The legendary questline for Week 14 is dedicated to preparing for “Operation: Sky Fire” over the course of six missions.

It’s worth mentioning that each battle royale game only allows you to complete one stage, so you’ll need to play at least 6 games to accomplish the whole thing.

The whole list of stages in this week’s epic questline in Fortnite can be found below.

Stage 1: Pick up the phone. Stage 2: Issue a warning to three characters about the “impending doom.” Stage 3: Set up four warning signs. Stage 4: Turn off the power to two radar dishes. Stage 5: Disrupt the mole’s sabotage plan. Stage 6: Face the mole in the ‘Fortnite’ Legendary Quest Stage 1

The first assignment is simple enough, requiring you to accept a call from Doctor Sloane at any payphone on the map. If you look at the mission briefing in the quest, you’ll see what I mean. This is a condensed version of the information.