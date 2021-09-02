Week 13 Legendary Quest Walkthrough: How to Open Mission Kit in ‘Fortnite’

This week, one of Fortnite’s epic quests asks you to open a “mission kit” and then put a jammer outside an IO facility, with pretty ambiguous instructions.

This website has put out a guide to help you figure things out.

The legendary questlines in Fortnite are a group of weekly quests that change every seven days. They can be identified in the mission list by their orange color coding and will award you with a large amount of XP if you complete them.

Week 13’s questline, “Setting Out the Bait,” sees you assisting Marigold by constructing a complicated trap for the Kymera invaders. The first step in her plan is to plant a signal jammer outside of one of the IO bases, which sounds simple enough on paper, but you’ll need to get one of those devices first.

In Fortnite, how do you open a mission kit?

The problem is that the game does not specify where you may obtain a signal jammer. Instead, it merely instructs you to “open mission kit,” which is a bit unclear.

It’s difficult to tell if there’s only one of these kits, if it’s something you already have, or if there are several jammers strewn across the island without a definite or indefinite article. Looking over your map won’t help you much either, as it simply shows the locations of the IO bases.

To be clear, the task kit is something you’ll need to find in a battle royale game. There are several, however one of the easiest to find is at Corny Complex, which is conveniently located near the IO base.

A small hill overlooking the fields may be seen to the northwest of the property. A container that seems like a loot crate is hidden behind a tree, but it’s actually one of Marigold’s mission kits. The jammer gadget will be added to your inventory immediately when you open it and will not take up any space.

In Fortnite, where should the jammer be placed?

The next part in the objective is to install the jammer outside of an IO base, which must be done without dying in the same match.

Fortunately, you will already be inside. This is a condensed version of the information.