We’d want to hear your comments on the end of the furlough scheme.

Today is the last day of the government’s job retention furlough program.

The furlough scheme initially pledged to repay 80% of the earnings of employees who were unable to work owing to lockdown measures at the outset of the epidemic.

Since its inception, the program has aided in the payment of salaries for 11.6 million workers.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has stated that he is proud of the plan and the £70 billion in funding committed to it, but that it is the proper moment to close it.

While the number of workers who are still entirely dependant on the scheme has dropped as more industries have reopened, many workers have not yet returned to pre-pandemic working hours and require assistance to augment their income.

Will it put you in a more precarious financial situation?

Is it something you think should be continued?

