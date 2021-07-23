Wearable BMI With Virtual Reality Intended To Assist People With Motor Dysfunction And Paralysis

A group of scientists and researchers has created a novel wearable brain-machine interface (BMI) system that promises to improve the quality of life for people who are paralyzed, have motor dysfunction, or are fully cognizant but unable to communicate or move.

A device that integrates wireless soft scalp electronics and virtual reality in a brain-machine interface system was developed by an international multi-institutional team of scientists and researchers led by Wan-Hong Yeo at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Users can conceive an action and control a robotic arm or wheelchair remotely using the device.

In a study published in the journal Advanced Science on July 17, the scientists described the new motor imagery-based brain-machine interface system.

According to Science Daily, “The major advantage of this system to the user, compared to what already exists, is that it is pleasant to wear and has no wires.” Yeo is an associate professor at the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering.

To improve signal acquisition, the researchers created a portable EEG device with undetectable microneedle electrodes and soft wireless circuits. They also employed a machine-learning algorithm and a virtual reality (VR) component to assess brain signals and determine the user’s desired behaviors.

Four human individuals were used to test the wearable BMI using VR. However, the team has yet to test it on disabled individuals.

“This is just a first demonstration,” Yeo added, “but we’re really pleased with what we’ve seen so far.”

The National Institutes of Health, Georgia Tech’s Center Grant (Human-Centric Interfaces and Engineering), the Yonsei-KIST Convergence Research Program, and the Korean National Research Foundation all contributed to the research.

A patent application for the wearable BMI with VR system has already been filed by Georgia Tech.

Musa Mahmood, a Ph.D. student, worked on a wearable BMI that could manage a wheelchair, vehicle, or computer in 2019.

“This new brain-machine interface employs an altogether different paradigm, comprising imagined motor acts such as gripping with either hand, which relieves the patient of having to look at excessive stimuli,” Mahmood explained.

Based on what they learnt from the previous two experiments, Mahmood said future work on the system would focus on optimizing electrode placement and more advanced incorporation of stimulus-based EEG.