Weapon Upgrading in ‘The Ascent’ Explained

The Ascent is a twin-stick shooter with cyberpunk influences and lots of weapons to try out.

In this action role-playing game, you play as a hired gun in a futuristic city divided into different districts based on social status. The entire metropolis is crammed into a single tower, with the poorest residents living in the unpleasant basement, while the wealthy and powerful live comfortably at the very top.

You will gradually fight your way up these levels during the game, fighting better-equipped foes as you progress. The maintenance tunnels, for example, are home to frail mutants that don’t represent much of a threat. A crime-ridden slum district sits directly above them, where you’ll face off against ill-equipped bandits wearing shoddy gear. Above them is the realm of the Rojins, a Yakuza-like gang, and if you go any higher, you’ll eventually be up against the city’s elite’s military-grade droids.

Given that battle will become increasingly difficult as you continue, it is critical that you have a loadout that is appropriate for each situation. Some foes are vulnerable to fire, while others are wary of energy weapons, so make sure you’re prepared to fight them all.

In ‘The Ascent,’ here are some tips on how to improve your weapons.

Your arsenal will swiftly grow in The Ascent, thanks to looting guns from chests, earning them as rewards for completing tasks, and purchasing them from vendors. Within the first few hours of gameplay, you might have 10 different weapons depending on how you spend your money.

While you may be tempted to overlook your older gear as a result, it is critical that you constantly have a broad loadout. As a result, we advocate only selling duplicate weaponry in The Ascent, because you never know which tool will be most suited for the job at hand.

A close-quarters riot gun can be effective in some situations, while energy or fire-based weapons can be useful in others. You should definitely keep your beginning revolver because you can alter it throughout the campaign to make it work. This is a condensed version of the information.