‘We can make some valuable additions,’ says Liverpool’s research director, explaining how transfer strategy works in practice.

The first week of the international break is an ideal time for most Liverpool employees to take a rest.

While the players are gone representing their countries, Jurgen Klopp and his squad are relaxing, taking a well-deserved respite from the rigors of Premier League competition.

Those who work at the AXA Centre on a daily basis talk about impending plans with their families during their vacations, while those who remain in Merseyside keep fit with some specially adapted home workout routines.

There will be no such luxury for sporting director Michael Edwards.

Edwards is not taking a break from the never-ending chase of development in the corridors of power.

Instead, the well-known ‘transfer guru’ is in London on his most recent professional assignment.

Even if Peter Schmeichel disagrees, Sir Alex Ferguson was correct about Klopp’s Liverpool.Liverpool news and transfer updates, including bid for Atletico Madrid star

However, the Reds’ only sporting director is currently unavailable to discuss the finer points of a bombshell deal with Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

As he settles in front and center at the 2021 StatsBomb conference, he is only here to listen and learn.

When it comes to analyzing football’s limitless reams of data, the business has quickly established itself as the industry leader.

As a result of their expansion, Liverpool is now one of their most well-known clientele.

The club struck a multi-year partnership with StatsBomb in March, and the current conference saw a number of professionals in the sector teach their knowledge to their fellow football business peers.

Edwards isn’t the only one in the capital.

Liverpool’s research department is substantially represented as well, with David Woodfine, the club’s director of loan management, sitting opposite Tim Waskett, a statistical researcher who works in the club’s number-crunching department.

As they prepare to hear from their director of research, the highly regarded Ian Graham, Edwards sits next to his assistant, Julian Ward.

As StatsBomb CEO Ted Knutson gives an opening welcome to the few hundred, Liverpool’s off-the-field brain trust are all present and accounted for in the front row. “The summary has come to an end.”