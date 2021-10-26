Wayne Couzens, a convicted murderer, is appealing his sentence.

Wayne Couzens, a convicted rapist and murderer, is requesting permission to appeal his life sentence for the murder of Sarah Everard.

According to the Mirror, the former cop used Covid powers to falsely arrest Sarah, 33, as she walked home from a friend’s house in March.

Couzens “used his position as a police officer” to kidnap Sarah in Clapham, South London, according to Lord Justice Fulford, who handed down the sentence to the disgraced cop at the Old Bailey last month.

"We have been advised that Mr Couzens has lodged an appeal," a court spokesman said on Tuesday.

If permission is granted, the matter will be tried by the Criminal Division of the Court of Appeal.

Couzens, 48, admitted to kidnapping, rape, and murdering Sarah.

Couzens is one of more than 60 criminals who have been sentenced to life in prison.

They are only used in the most heinous crimes, including as serial killings and murders motivated by politics.

By abusing his police position to abduct, rape, and murder Sarah, Lord Justice Fulford declared his act was “of similar importance to a murder committed for the purpose of advancing a political, religious, racial, or ideological cause.”

Couzens joins the likes of Michael Adebolajo, who murdered Lee Rigby, Dale Cregan, a police officer, and Mark Bridger, who murdered five-year-old April Jones.

Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, the murderers of the Moors, were also given life sentences.

Levi Bellfield, a serial killer, is one of a kind in that he is granted two.