Watch SpaceX’s Inspiration4 launch four amateur astronauts into orbit in this video.

SpaceX is planning to fly four citizens into orbit as the first crew of nonprofessional astronauts on Wednesday. Inspiration4 is slated to launch at 8:02 p.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with a five-hour window.

On its official website, SpaceX is broadcasting live coverage of the launch. Weather circumstances may cause the launch to be postponed.

The mission is noteworthy, according to Elon Musk’s business, because it is “the highest that any person has gone into orbit since the Hubble [Space Telescope] servicing missions” in 2009.

Jared Isaacman, the 38-year-old CEO of Shift4 Payments, a Pennsylvania-based payment processing company, is sponsoring the three-day journey. He is the flight’s commander and is described as a “accomplished pilot and adventurer.”

Medical Officer Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and a pediatric cancer survivor, will accompany Isaacman. Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski, a veteran of the Air Force and an aerospace data engineer, and Mission Pilot Dr. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist, entrepreneur, and certified pilot, are also on board.

On Twitter, the #Inspiration4 crew has been verified. pic.twitter.com/UsVCwNB6pr

The crew has spent the previous six months undergoing extensive training, observing other SpaceX launches, and undergoing medical examinations.

The orbit will be longer than billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson’s past space excursions.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is hoping to raise $200 million in funds and publicity through Inspiration4. Isaacman has raised $100 million and received another $30 million in donations.

According to SpaceX, the crew will also undertake “scientific research targeted to benefit human health on Earth and during future long-duration space flights” while researching “the human body in space.”

Watch the @Inspiration4x crew discuss their forthcoming three-day spaceflight https://t.co/14dXTUdxak in real time.

In Florida, the Falcon 9 and Dragon take off from pad 39A. At 8:02 p.m., the five-hour launch window for @inspiration4x opens. On September 15, at 2:00 p.m. EDT, https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/e7WTsNPavA