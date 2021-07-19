‘Warframe’ Will Get A Mobile Version, As Well As Cross-Play And Cross-Platform Advancement

TennoCon 2021, which just ended, unveiled a number of features coming to “Warframe” in the near future, including cross-platform play and progression between PC, consoles, and the game’s impending mobile edition.

The news was released alongside the introduction of the New War quest, which is the most recent important addition to the main plot of “Warframe.” Regardless of platform, gamers will soon be able to join games with strangers or match up with friends. This will also make it easier for players to go from console to PC and vice versa.

According to Kotaku, Digital Extremes’ chief operating officer Sheldon Carter stated that they wanted to promote cross-play for the sake of their community and to bring the game to a wider audience across several platforms.

Later in the presentation, the creators suggested that a mobile version of “Warframe” is in the works.

There was no additional information provided about the mobile version, and new information may not be available for some time.

The New War update is set to release later this year, and it will be a watershed moment in the “Warframe” narrative by returning the Sentients, a race of intelligent machines that formerly wreaked havoc on the solar system.

Players will be able to play as a Grineer Lancer named Kahl-175 and Corpus crewman Veso as they fought off the invading machines in the TennoCon presentation, which showed the Sentients attacking the Plains of Eidolon and a Corpus Cruiser.

Teshin, the Conclave Master, will also be playable in a crucial story beat aboard a Sentient ship.

The New War will mostly be a story update, serving as the conclusion to every significant quest released in recent memory, from Natah through the Railjack adventures and beyond. To defeat the Sentient danger and usher in a new era for “Warframe,” players will collaborate with both Grineer and Corpus armies.

The cross-play and cross-progression changes will not be available with the New War, unfortunately. These features have yet to receive a firm release date from Digital Extremes, and it is unclear whether they will be introduced this year.