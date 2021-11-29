Walmart Cyber Monday Tech Deals: Apple Watch, Cell Phones, and Smart TVs are all on sale.

Walmart’s Cyber Monday tech sales have begun, including discounts on Chromebooks, smart TVs, headphones, phones, and gaming displays.

November has turned into a 30-day marathon of discounts and flash sales. For many big shops, Black Friday is no longer merely a 24-hour period around Thanksgiving; it often involves weeks of preparation and numerous early discount periods.

After that is completed, Cyber Monday arrives to round out the month with even more bargains (albeit ones that can only be accessed via the internet). This year’s event is currently in full swing, and Walmart is offering a slew of amazing deals, particularly for those interested in gaming and technology.

Walmart will run these Cyber Monday specials across many days, just like it did with its Black Friday event (dubbed CyberWeek instead), giving you plenty of time to browse the goods. The more coveted things, on the other hand, will certainly be scooped up by customers in a heartbeat.

The Washington Newsday has created a list of highlights from Walmart’s Cyber Monday event to help you beat the throngs.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 costs $87.

At Walmart, you can get a Samsung Chromebook 4 for less than half price. The machine costs $199 and comes with 4GB of RAM, a 32GB Solid-State Drive (SSD), and an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. It is, however, discounted to just $87 for Cyber Monday.

It’s not the only Chromebook on sale at Walmart; the Lenovo Ideapad 3 is down to $179 from $329. The whole variety of discounted Chromebooks can be found here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus ($79.99) are a pair of wireless headphones from Samsung.

Walmart is currently advertising a number of offers on headphones and earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+, which are now on sale for slightly over half price, are one of the best bargains available.

These wireless gadgets have a two-way speaker, an adaptive three-mic system for improved audio clarity, and long-lasting batteries. They’re normally $149.99, but you can get them for $79.99 right now.

Alternatives for music aficionados include $30 off Bose Sport earphones and $20 off onn. headphones (with a charging cable). This is a condensed version of the information.