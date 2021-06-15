Walmart, Amazon, Newegg, Antonline, Costco, and Other Stores Have PS5 Restocks

PS5s are still quite difficult to come by, though you might be able to score an Xbox Series X if you’re lucky.

The much-desired PS5 console was temporarily available at Antonline after we published our last PS5 replenishment news, however these supplies have already gone out as well.

The most recent PS5 replenishment information is listed below.

PS5 Restock at Best Buy

PS5s are still on backorder at Best Buy, but devoted console trackers recommend keeping an eye on the retailer’s social media channels.

Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart has been offered to Best Buy’s online marketplace as part of a PlayStation 5 bundle. This is currently marked as “sold out,” despite the fact that you could never order it from Best Buy to begin with.

This product page was most likely made up in expectation of more supply arriving later in the week, and the “sold out” phrase is only a placeholder, according to trackers.

Nobody knows when or if the bundle will be ready for purchase, but following Twitter accounts like @Wario64 or @GYXdeals will alert you.

Check Best Buy for PS5 replenishment.

Restock of Antonline PS5

Antoline recently released new PS5 units. Only in a special bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Returnal, MLB: The Show 21, Destruction AllStars, and The Last of Us Part II were these available.

There’s no news on when the shop will obtain more stock of these bundles now that they’re fully sold out.

Check PS5 restock at Antonline.

GameStop PS5 Restock

Rumours are circulating online that there will be a pair of specially-themed events at GameStop next week, which will see Xbox and Nintendo consoles hitting the shelves. As far as anybody can tell, there will be no PlayStation equivalent, but it might be worth monitoring your local GameStop just in case.

Check PS5 restock at GameStop.

Target PS5 Restock

The last time you could order a PS5 from Target was back in May. The situation is unlikely to improve any time soon, as dedicated console trackers have reported that the outlet’s inventory numbers are heavily depleted across the U.S.

If more stock does become available, the announcement will probably occur early in the morning ET on Target’s social media channels.

