Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and other retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

In October, there were only a few Xbox Series X restocks, with only a few of them taking place.

However, now that the holiday season (and Black Friday deals) are approaching, there is reason to be positive once more. In fact, it’s possible that a replenishment will take place this week.

The most up-to-date information for all major U.S. stores may be found here.

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart

Walmart has revealed that its inaugural Black Friday event in 2021 will be held on November 3rd.

Because this is a tech-focused event, there’s a good likelihood that next-gen consoles, such as the Xbox Series X or the Switch OLED version, will be displayed.

Of course, this isn’t a guarantee, but you should keep an eye out nevertheless. Even if the Xbox isn’t available for purchase, you’ll be able to locate bargains on toys and in-demand devices.

In that vein, The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of early Black Friday bargains that you can take advantage of right now.

Walmart has a resupply of the Xbox Series X.

Amazon Restock of the Xbox Series X You can’t add an Xbox Series X to your Amazon cart at the time of writing.

It’s been a while since the console was last available on the marketplace, but as we get closer to Black Friday, the situation should improve.

Amazon has a resupply of the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft Store is an online store that sells Microsoft products Restock of the Xbox Series X On October 28, Microsoft began selling the Xbox Series X, however supplies are now completely depleted.

Surprisingly, this was the second Thursday in a row that the Microsoft Store had a refill. With that in mind, it could be worthwhile to revisit the website on November 4 to see if a new pattern has emerged.

Visit the Microsoft Store to see if the Xbox Series X is back in stock.

Restock of Antonline Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X was last sold by Antonline on Friday, October 22nd, and there have been no further restocks since then.

You can, on the other hand, order the all-digital Xbox Series S from the retailer instead. If you’re interested, the combo costs $364.99 and includes a second controller as well as a wired headset.

Check out AntonlineBest’s Xbox Series X replenishment. This is a condensed version of the information.