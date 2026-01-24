Waiguru Claims Mt Kenya for UDA as Key Defectors Return

Governor Anne Waiguru has declared that UDA has fully regained its foothold in Mt Kenya, signaling a boost to President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027. Speaking from her Kutus residence, Waiguru welcomed back defectors to the party, marking what she called the end of the region’s political turbulence.

Return of Defectors and a New Era

Waiguru’s statement came after a series of defections that saw political leaders and grassroots officials return to the ruling UDA party. As thousands gathered in Kutus, Waiguru outlined her view of the situation: the earlier turmoil was simply “noise” and now the region is unified once more. She emphasized that many of those who had previously aligned with the opposition have now returned, seeking the development promises associated with the government.

“We are back home,” Waiguru declared, underscoring the loyalty shift within Mt Kenya. Among those returning were several influential MCAs and ward coordinators who had once flirted with opposition parties. This turnabout is seen as a significant gain for Waiguru, positioning her not just as a regional leader but as a key figure in the political landscape of Central Kenya.

In her address, Waiguru reported that her faction had secured more than 80% of grassroots election seats, effectively sidelining rival factions. She also took a jab at former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua’s camp, warning against opposition without a clear presidential candidate. “You cannot lead people into the wilderness without a map,” she quipped, in a clear message to those questioning UDA’s dominance.

Strategic Political Maneuvering

For many residents in Central Kenya, Waiguru’s message boiled down to one key issue: resources. By staying close to the Presidency, Waiguru argued, the region will continue to see the benefits of government projects, such as road upgrades and new markets, which are valued at billions of shillings. “Be strategic and deliberate,” Waiguru urged, advising her constituents that opposition politics offers little in the way of tangible benefits in the current political climate.

As the event drew to a close, with celebratory feasts marking the occasion, it was clear that Waiguru was not just rallying her supporters; she was laying down a marker for her political future. The return of these defectors and the strengthening of UDA’s position in Mt Kenya is a critical element in the lead-up to the 2027 election, sending a strong signal that the region remains firmly in the ruling coalition’s camp.

However, some critics remain skeptical, warning that grassroots elections are often manipulated and may not truly reflect the sentiment of the people grappling with issues such as the high cost of living. Nonetheless, for now, Waiguru’s victory lap is a strong message to both her political opponents and President Ruto’s re-election campaign: the Mountain is back under UDA’s control.