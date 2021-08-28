Voice Actors from ‘My Hero Academia’ Discuss How Villains Will Be Highlighted in Season 5.

My Hero Academia may be about heroes, but they would be nothing without their villains.

Midoriya Izuku (Deku) and his classmates have been working hard to develop their powers, known as Quirks, in order to become top-tier Heroes, but Villains have been conspiring to eliminate them all and build a world without rules.

The League of Villains, lead by the nefarious Tomura Shigaraki, and the Meta Liberation Army, led by Re-Destro, are both featured in Season 5’s new arc “My Villain Academia,” where they and their fellow miscreants take center stage.

Himiko Toga and Dabi are two of the arc’s delinquents, and their English-dub voice actors Leah Clark and Jason Liebrecht chatted with This website about what fans can expect from the upcoming season, which is available to stream on Funimation.

Liebrecht stated that he is “very” anxious to learn more about his character Dabi’s past, and Clark agreed.

Clark remarked over Zoom, “[Fans] can expect to see more of us, which is wonderful, and it’s exactly what I want.” “And perhaps [they will]gain a better understanding of what we’re about and gain a better understanding of our worlds.”

“I believe as much as the audience want to know, we are also very, very thrilled to perhaps know what makes each of these characters tick,” Liebrecht continued.

“I feel like we have such limited screen-time that anything where we get to find out a little bit more is incredibly exciting,” he continued, teasing the season’s confrontation between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. I’m in because we need to take them down.”

Over the course of their careers, the two have voiced scores of characters, but not all of them have been like Himiko and Dabi.

“The character is unlike anything I’ve ever played before,” Clark says of Himiko, who is obsessed with Deku and has shapeshifting abilities. “[She’s] incredibly complex; there are a lot of layers to her, and she has this strange paradox of cute, sweet, and loveable, as well as insane and frightening.

“So, adding enough of those two vocal traits to portray it as believable on the microphone is also what makes it tough to voice.”

