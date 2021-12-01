Virgil van Dijk’s choice to play against Everton was deemed “abnormal” by Liverpool fans.

In the Merseyside derby, Liverpool supporters questioned a ‘strange’ Virgil van Dijk incident.

At halftime, the Reds led 2-1 at Goodison Park, thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

Everton fought back impressively, and Demarai Gray equalized just before halftime to set up a thrilling second half.

Jurgen Klopp’s side was looking for a third goal to extend their lead to two goals when they were awarded a risky free-kick.

It was the Dutchman who took the ball and fancied his chances against Jordan Pickford, which is typical of Trent Alexander-‘territory.’ Arnold’s

However, his effort was in vain, as it went right through the wall and was rendered useless.

Liverpool fans flocked to social media to express their displeasure with the situation, claiming that the free-kick should have been taken by Alexander-Arnold.

“I’m not sure what all of it was about. Trent has to be it “one of the fans said on Twitter.

Liverpool quickly restored the two-goal advantage, with Mohamed Salah stepping up with another world-class performance on 64 minutes.

With 10 minutes left to play, Diogo Jota added to their lead with a fantastic shot.

Van Dijk made his first appearance at Goodison Park since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in this match last year.

Pickford made a forceful challenge on the defender, and he was forced to sit out the rest of the season as a result.