Virgil van Dijk, who plays for Liverpool,’refuses to transfer,’ according to a new Netflix series trailer.

Virgil van Dijk recently appeared in a promotional video for a Netflix Dutch television series.

After testing positive for Covid-19 last week, the Liverpool centre-back is currently sidelined and has missed the club’s previous two matches.

The Dutchman appears in a promotional video for the TV show Undercover, which would have been shot well before Van Dijk’s positive test.

The 71-second teaser depicts Van Dijk texting fictional Ferry, who is also the titular character of a Dutch film available on Netflix.

The character rushes to Van Dijk’s residence after a brief text exchange and punches the Liverpool defender in the face.

With a bloodied nose, Van Dijk is ordered to ‘assist’ PSV Eindhoven in their January match against Ajax.

“What do you mean?” Van Dijk responded. Are you aware that I perform in Liverpool? “What are you thinking, I can’t come and play for PSV for just one match,” Van Dijk said after more questioning.

Van Dijk was then invited to play for PSV in secret while pretending to be injured.

“In secret?” replied the Dutchman. Shave my beard and go undercover, is that what you want me to do?” “Calm down, little one,” Van Dijk said at the end of the promotional video, as the term “Undercover” appeared on the screen.