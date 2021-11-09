Virgil Van Dijk and other Liverpool FC players star in the club’s stunning Christmas advert.

Liverpool Football Club players star in a heartwarming festive fable to promote the club’s upcoming 2021 Christmas commercial.

The first of a hat-trick of seasonal videos featuring first-team players including as Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Roberto Firmino, as well as young supporters, has been released by the club to commemorate the enchantment of Anfield and the particular memories it carries.

The video, which will be available to see in full on the club’s website starting November 8, captures the great matchday atmosphere at the famous stadium, as well as the anticipation and excitement of Christmas.

Fans are attracted into the pages of a book that tells the tale of how fans from all walks of life, races, and religions come together to support their team in a welcoming environment.

The first film explores the notion of ‘home,’ contrasting the wonderful atmosphere inside Anfield on a matchday with the excitement and anticipation of Christmas.

This sense of belonging is at the core of Liverpool FC’s larger Christmas activities this year, as the club’s Operation Christmas Magic campaign supports the community around Anfield. The LFC Foundation and Red Neighbours, a program aimed at improving the lives of those living in the stadium’s surrounding postcodes, will conduct events and projects to spread joy throughout the local neighborhood and beyond.

Liverpool FC’s seasonal advert also provides fans a taste of some of the hundreds of items available in the club’s official Christmas collection, which has something for everyone – including pets.

The Christmas collection contains some unique collector’s goods that fans will cherish for a lifetime, such as a framed photo montage of trophy-winning moments or items signed by club great Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Meanwhile, a snuggly festive selection of dressing gowns, slippers, and Christmas jumpers including a nod to the team also have a nod to the team in their design, allowing young fans to grown-up Reds supporters to celebrate the club while bundling up warm.

Plus, owing to a selection of dog sweaters, coats, and harnesses available from the club, furry pals may join in the winter fun this year. “The summary has come to an end.”