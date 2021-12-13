Villa supporters rode in a taxi with folks who were a “credit to Liverpool.”

Two men have been dubbed “credits to Liverpool” by Aston Villa fans after they shared a taxi to Anfield.

Sam Cooper and her partner Dave were in Liverpool on December 11 to watch Aston Villa play the Reds when they were treated to some genuine Scouse hospitality.

The men were “wonderful,” according to Ms Cooper, and “really helped us out” when they didn’t know how to get to Anfield.

Villa fans from Kings Heath in Birmingham asked two men at the table next to them how to travel to Anfield by bus after eating lunch in the city center.

Instead of simply giving them instructions, the two Reds fans who were driving to Anfield on their own offered Sam and Dave to share their taxi.

“They asked if we were going to the football, and we responded yes,” Ms Cooper, 45, told The Washington Newsday. That’s where we’re heading, one man remarked; you can share a taxi and we can split the fare.

“They asked if we were Villa supporters, and we laughed about how he looked like an old buddy, and then the cab driver said he looked like John Bishop with his mask on.”

“They were also making fun of me, saying that because of my Birmingham accent, I sounded like Jack Grealish’s missus.”

When the vehicle arrived outside Anfield, Ms Cooper said the two guys told the couple that the taxi was on them and that they should enjoy the game.

Ms Cooper didn’t acquire the identities of the males, but she did find out that one of them was from Birkenhead.

She posted on the Facebook group Birkenhead Gossip in the hopes of being able to thank the men again.

“When we inquired how much we owed towards the taxi outside Anfield, they both responded no worries, it’s all been paid for, put it on us,” Ms Cooper added.

"They were extremely nice and helpful, and they are a credit to Liverpool." I just wanted to express my gratitude one more because it truly meant a lot to me." It was Ms Cooper's first visit to Anfield, and she was ecstatic.