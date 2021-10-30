Viewers immediately recognized Stacey Slater’s new wife from EastEnders.

Last night on EastEnders, a familiar person made an appearance that fans will recognize.

The BBC One soap serial Stacey Slater’s new wife, Eve Unwin, was introduced on Friday, October 29.

While Stacey was in prison, the couple met and married after Ruby Allen accused the Albert Square regular of shoving her down the stairs and causing a miscarriage on purpose.

Coronation Street (ITV) The real age of Jude Riordan, his renowned father, and his Merseyside background The couple’s marriage, however, is a fake, according to Stacey. Stacey admitted to Eve’s mother Jean on Friday’s show that the couple only married so Eve could convince probation officers she had a stable place to live once she was released from prison.

Stacey’s new wife is played by Heather Peace, who regular viewers of the drama would recognize.

Heather, a Bradford-based actor and LGBT+ rights campaigner, has performed in a number of British soap operas throughout the course of her three-decade career.

Heather played Ali, a member of the mountain rescue squad who was summoned to save Liam Connor in the Lake District, in ITV’s Coronation Street in 2008.

In 1997, she starred as Anne Cullen on ITV’s Emmerdale.

The Bill, Casualty, Doctors, Heartbeat, Holby City, Silent Witness, and Ultimate Force are just a few of the popular programmes in which the TV veteran has appeared.

Waterloo Road, a secondary school play, is one of Heather Peace’s other credits. From 2012 until 2014, she played Nikki Boston on the show.

She also played firefighter Sally Fields, commonly known as ‘Gracie,’ in the iconic ITV drama London’s Burning.