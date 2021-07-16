Valve’s Steam Deck may be the next best handheld gaming platform.

Valve recently unveiled the Steam Deck, a portable gaming PC that is said to be capable of running every game in the Steam library. This portable gadget has an excellent set of specifications that could propel it to the top of the handheld gaming platform rankings in the future.

From its controller layout to the nitty-gritty intricacies of its internal workings, the Steam Deck is designed particularly for high-performance gaming. Valve teamed up with AMD to produce a portable gaming device that can compete with many recent PCs, with AAA titles running flawlessly on the Steam Deck.

The Verge ran a test in which the Steam Deck was put against the Switch and the latest generation of consoles in an attempt to benchmark the device’s performance. The Nintendo Switch, aside from having the identical OLED screen, is significantly outperformed by the Steam Deck in terms of GPU and CPU speed.

The Switch has an older Tegra X1 chipset than the Steam Deck, which has a new AMD Zen 2 processor and RDNA 2 GPU architecture that allows it to play recent PC games at 720p with ease. Games like “Doom Eternal” and “Death Stranding” may be played on the Steam Deck with no performance or temperature difficulties.

When compared to consoles, though, the Steam Deck lags a little behind. It has the same CPU and GPU as the Xbox Series X|S and PS5, albeit they are much less powerful for portability. The Steam Deck’s graphics performance is comparable to that of the PS4 and Xbox One S, according to The Verge.

The ability to play games directly from Steam is arguably the best feature of the Steam Deck. This means that anyone who already owns a game on Steam will not need to buy it again. According to PC Gamer, users can also install other programs on the gadget.

So yet, the Steam Deck’s only disadvantage appears to be its battery life. According to IGN, the device’s battery life can last anywhere from 2 to 8 hours, depending on performance settings and the game being played.

The Steam Deck is available in 64GB eMMC, 256GB NVMe SSD, and 512 NVMe SSD configurations, with units arriving in stores by December.