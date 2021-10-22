Vaccination push for 12-15 year olds throughout the half-term.

In an effort to boost lagging vaccination rates in teens, Covid vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds in Merseyside will be available to book online with appointments as soon as tomorrow.

St Helens parents can book Covid-19 vaccinations for their children aged 12 to 15 years old online starting today, with appointments as soon as tomorrow at the Mass Vaccination Centre at St Helens Rugby Ground.

At the start of this year, the centre became the first large-scale Covid-19 mass immunization center in Merseyside and Cheshire.

Along with the schools program, which has already vaccinated nearly half a million young people and visited thousands of schools, the booking service will provide an additional option for parents to order a vaccine for their child.

“As we approach October half term, the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme is opening up vaccine centers to young people aged 12 to 15 as another way to get their vaccine – if they have already received their vaccine or been invited through their school, they do not need to do anything,” said Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS vaccine programme.

“Getting vaccinated has always been a private decision between a child and their parent or guardian – my 13-year-old son had his immunization at school on the same day I got my booster dose at a local pharmacy.”

“I would encourage families to review the information together and then make a reservation to provide critical protection to children and their loved ones ahead of the winter.”

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, launched the online rollout for young people on Tuesday, claiming that it will help them’make the most of half-term’ week.

The move is an expansion of the existing program, giving parents another choice as the world’s largest and quickest vaccine campaign continues to protect people against the virus.

If parents and guardians wish their children to be vaccinated outside of school hours, they should bring them to the St Helens Mass Vaccination Centre, where agreement will be obtained on the day.

