Users of iPhones should be aware of their privacy settings in order to avoid data breaches.

According to recent reports from several cybersecurity organizations, phishing assaults were a major cause of multiple data breach instances around the world last year, and these types of attacks have climbed by 37% this year.

For iPhone users wondering how to make sure that they do not fall victim to various malicious attacks and keep their personal information secure and private, these tips and tricks may come in handy.

Unsubscribe from app tracking and enable the transparency feature for app tracking.

The Cupertino-based tech giant introduced a crucial iPhone privacy setting called App Tracking Transparency in May 2021. This feature enables users to know which apps track their activities across other sites and apps. To unsubscribe to app tracking, iPhone users should go to the particular app they want to check and they would see a prompt, seeking permission to let the app track them.

If this does not work, they can check the status of the “Allow applications to request to track” you in Settings > Privacy > Tracking. The tracking is enabled if the indicator is green. It’s also a good idea to double-check each app’s particular settings every now and again to ensure that apps don’t have access to the user’s location.

Two-Factor Authentication should be enabled.

This is the most important option that iPhone owners should enable in Settings to protect their data and privacy. This is so important that users should enable it in all of their digital accounts. If you enable this option on your iPhone, you’ll get a notification if someone tries to sign in to a new device with someone else’s Apple ID.

Owners of newer iPhone models need not be concerned because two-factor authentication is activated by default.

Activating this feature on previous iPhones is simple. Users may simply open the Settings app on their device, click their name at the top, and then seek for Password & Security. They’ll be able to see if Two-Factor Authentication is enabled after that.

These are some easy precautions that iPhone users should take to protect themselves from criminal actors who prey on unsuspecting consumers.