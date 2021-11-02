Users of Google Chrome are advised to take advantage of the browser’s hidden feature.

Users of Google’s Chrome browser should update their settings or risk being attacked by hostile actors, according to the search engine giant. The corporation published a statement warning that billions of credentials had been compromised and made publicly available.

Cyberattacks and hacked websites are common these days. While customers cannot prevent these breaches from occurring, there are a few actions they can take to determine whether their data has been exposed, how to prevent bad actors from attacking, and how to mitigate the harm caused by the breach.

Google Chrome, for example, contains a hidden security mechanism that can prevent users from being hacked in the future.

To secure their accounts, the search engine behemoth now encourages users to use the “Remember This Password” function. This is Google Chrome’s built-in password manager, which acts as a database, storing all of a user’s login credentials, such as usernames and passwords, for any service they use.

Users can keep the password they use to log in to a service, and Google Chrome will automatically fill in the password the next time they log in. This feature aids in the elimination of one of the most common internet security challenges these days: re-used passwords.

Users who want to strengthen their passwords should open the browser and click on the upper right-hand corner to get to Settings. To access the password options, they can either put the term password into the search box or click on the key symbol.

Users should look for the “Saved Passwords” area, which lists all of the websites for which they have saved login credentials. After that, they can click “Check Passwords,” and Chrome will scan the information and notify them if any of their passwords have been hacked.

Chrome can also notify users if their saved passwords are weak. Users can also strengthen their passwords by changing them.

It’s important emphasizing that any stolen data might lead to data thieves gaining access to users’ identities, allowing them to do anything they want. This might include starting credit accounts in the identities of users, making online transactions, and even filing medical claims.