Users are at risk when a USB-C to Lightning cable was implanted with a password-stealing chip.

Users are now at considerable risk thanks to a USB-C to Lightning cable that has been implanted with a chip capable of collecting passwords and leaking credentials entered into a connected device.

According to The Vice, the “OMG Cable,” a chip-enhanced wire, is capable of exposing everything typed on iPhone, iPad, or Mac keyboards attached to it.

The authentic-looking USB-C to Lightning cable keeps track of everything a user types into a connected device. According to the research, the acquired data is subsequently wirelessly transferred to threat actors up to one mile distant from the source.

The infected wire uses a little chip embedded in it to carry out its attack. The implant is around half the size of the USB-C connector’s plastic shell and has the appearance of a genuine wire. It appears almost like to a genuine cable, making it difficult for users to distinguish between the two.

By providing a wi-fi hotspot where threat actors can connect, the OMG Cable collects credentials. Once linked, attackers can simply utilize a web app in a regular browser to leak all of the information they require.

In 2019, MG, a security researcher, released an earlier version of the password-stealing cables. In August of that year, the security researcher revealed Motherboard’s technology at the DEF CON hacking conference.

OMG Cables is part of MG’s collection of penetration testing tools. The cables went into mass manufacturing in October of that year, according to the security expert. Later on, the tool was sold by Hak5, a cybersecurity company.

Now, the security researcher is returned to show off the upgrades to the OMG Cables. The password-stealing cable has more functionality and is available in a wider range of physical configurations, including USB-C to Lightning Cables.

In an online chat with Motherboard, MG added, “There were folks who thought Type C cables were protected from this type of implant because there isn’t enough space.” “Clearly, I had to disprove that. :),” he continued.

Along with the new features, the OMG Cables can now trigger or lock a device’s payload based on its location, according to MG. Users may also anticipate the cable to look similar to cables from other manufacturers.

According to MacRumors, the OMG USB-C to Lightning Cables are now in mass production and will be available through Hak5 in the coming days.