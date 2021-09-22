Users are allegedly misled by Windows 11 PC Health Check, causing them to lose their warranty.

The Windows 11 PC Health Check has returned, despite concerns that it deceives customers and voids their Windows PC warranties.

According to The Verge, the software checks whether a certain device is compatible with the current upgrade.

The program had previously been suspended by Microsoft due to concerns that it was deceiving consumers. In August, a new version of the PC Health Check app was released. However, only Windows Insiders had access to it.

The PC Health Check app can now be used by anybody, even if they don’t have a Windows Insider account. However, according to ARSTechnica, complaints reveal that the compatibility checker continues to mislead PC users.

Some users also complained that their high-end machines received an error message stating that their PCs did not fulfill the Windows 11 requirements.

A customer reported that his three-year-old desktop PC, which is powered by a 7th-generation core i7 processor, received a message saying that it “doesn’t currently fulfill Windows 11 system requirements.” The user went on to say that he had already downloaded Windows 11 and had had no problems with it.

The user received a lengthier notification response when attempting to install the Windows 11 update during the system requirement prompt. The note included various warnings, including a disclaimer of warranties.

The note warned that continuing with the installation would cause compatibility difficulties and that the modified device would no longer receive updates since it would no longer be supported by Microsoft.

Microsoft stated in June that only CPUs from the 8th generation and newer will be compatible with the Windows 11 update. The workaround, according to Microsoft, is only to allow businesses to test the impending big operating system update.

Users who do not have 8th-generation CPUs but want to upgrade to Windows 11 can still do so, according to Microsoft. However, the company cannot guarantee that their drivers will be compatible with the upgrade or that their system will be stable enough to handle it. Users who do so do so at their own peril, as Windows will no longer provide security and other regular updates to them.

Microsoft has yet to respond to the situation.