US Withdrawal from WHO Threatens Kenya’s Health Systems Amid HIV and TB Uncertainty

The US decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) has left Kenya’s health system in jeopardy, with millions of HIV and TB patients facing an uncertain future. The withdrawal, initiated by former President Donald Trump, cuts off crucial funding and technical support, risking vital disease control programs.

Global Health Implications

Kenya, one of the largest recipients of US health aid in Africa, stands to lose significant resources. The US’s exit from the WHO signals a retreat from global health financing, which has long supported Kenya’s HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis programs. This shift has triggered alarm among Kenyan health officials, who fear the country will be left to fend for itself in the face of major public health challenges.

The WHO’s departure leaves a $260 million hole in its budget, weakening its ability to provide technical expertise on disease surveillance and response. A loss of this magnitude poses grave risks for Kenya, where millions rely on the global body for critical health data and guidelines.

“We’ve been partners for decades, but now we’re in a ‘wait and see’ situation,” said Principal Secretary for Public Service Amos Gathecha. “This partnership is on life support,” he added, echoing concerns that the US’s withdrawal could unravel years of progress made in the fight against HIV and TB in Kenya.

Immediate Consequences for Kenya

The withdrawal has already begun to affect key health initiatives, such as the Demographic and Health Survey (DHS), a vital tool used by Kenya’s Ministry of Health to track disease patterns. Without this data, Kenya’s health officials are left in the dark, unable to allocate resources effectively or respond to outbreaks swiftly.

Additionally, the availability of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs for Kenya’s 1.4 million HIV-positive citizens is at risk. Although the WHO does not directly purchase ARVs, it plays a key role in setting global guidelines and ensuring the continuous supply of affordable drugs through the Global Fund. If the US follows through with further cuts, it could lead to an end to the free provision of these life-saving medications, leaving many patients unable to afford the treatments they desperately need.

“The US freeze has already hit crucial data collection programs,” said Dr. Patrick Amoth, Kenya’s Director General for Health. “Our ability to track disease and allocate resources has been crippled,” he added, as Kenya scrambles to mobilize alternate sources of funding.

The US pullback also threatens the country’s ability to track co-infections such as HIV and tuberculosis. WHO’s technical experts, embedded in Kenya’s health system, have been essential in monitoring and responding to these overlapping epidemics. Their departure leaves a significant gap in Kenya’s surveillance capacity, heightening vulnerability to future outbreaks.

As Kenya grapples with these challenges, the question remains: who will step in to fill the void left by the US? China and the European Union, while potential partners, lack the established infrastructure and financial resources that the US had provided for decades.

This development underscores the vulnerability of Kenya’s health system, which has long relied on donor funding. With the US’s exit, Kenya’s health sovereignty is revealed as fragile, dependent on external funding to support essential programs. For the patients in Kenya’s hospitals waiting for treatment, the withdrawal of the US from the WHO is more than a diplomatic issue—it is a looming health crisis.