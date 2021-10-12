Updates to Impostors Mode, Return Requests, and Bug Fixes in ‘Fortnite’ V18.20 Patch Notes

The V18.20 update for Fortnite has been released, and it includes some much-needed updates to the Impostors mode as well as some minor tweaks to the game’s overall operation.

Many people had hoped that the V18.20 upgrade would be a little more substantial than it turned out to be. Fortnitemares, the battle royale’s annual Halloween event, is currently underway, and fans understandably expected more spooky content to be released today (October 12).

Meanwhile, prominent data miners like @iFireMonkey, @HYPEX, and @ShiinaBR were busy reporting on a slew of intriguing breaches that had yet to be confirmed during the server outage. They discovered proof of new edible products, jump-scare zombies roaming the island, and even an upcoming Batman collaboration, among other things.

Unfortunately, none of these features appear to be included in the game at this moment. At the very least, they aren’t included in the official patch notes, which are more concerned with quality-of-life enhancements and matchmaking modifications.

Perhaps more interesting features will be added to Fortnite in the following days, but for now, V18.20 is another disappointing Season 8 update that doesn’t offer anything. The following information was obtained from Epic’s website.

Combat SMG vs. Combat Assault Rifle Players may now vote for one of two weapons that will be included in a future Fortnite update.

You have the option of either a battle assault rifle or a combat SMG. To show your support for your favorite, look for notice boards across the island and donate gold bars to your favorite weapons.

In this case, you’re essentially voting with your dollars, as the first weapon to reach its financing goal will be released into the game world.

These battle weapons will have tighter bullet spreads (which will reduce blooming) and will be extremely powerful, according to the patch notes. They do, however, appear to have a lot of recoil.

Impostors Mode has been updated.

The Impostors mode takes up the majority of the V18.20 release (which Epic has finally acknowledged is directly inspired by Among Us).

You can now specify whether you want to be designated as an Imposter or an Agent using the new “Role Bias” function. This is a condensed version of the information.