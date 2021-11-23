Updated Thermal Bomb Pyromancer Build in the ‘Outriders’ Guide.

A modest modification to the Reforged set, which now greatly favors Anomaly Power builds with both Thermal Bomb and Feed The Flames, is one of the largest upgrades the Pyromancer received from the “New Horizon” release of “Outriders.”

The set passive for the armor set was increased by 25%. Thermal Bomb and Feed The Flames now deal 75 percent more damage, allowing for some explosive combos with upgrades and weapons.

For the Pyromancer, here’s an improved “Outriders” Reforged set build that makes extensive use of both abilities.

Setup of Skills and Armor

Due to the fact that this is a Reforged set construction, “Outriders” players will require three pieces of the armor set, as well as Feed The Flames and Thermal Bomb. The purpose of this build is to use Thermal Bomb to prime foes before using Feed The Flames to detonate them.

In order to get the most out of these two skills, utilize the following mods:

Thermal Bomb-affected enemies will take an additional 40% damage from all sources if they are Branded, while Double Fun and Fire Frenzy will allow players to apply Thermal Bomb to up to four adversaries at once.

Feed The Flames’ damage will be boosted by Anomaly Hunger dependent on the player’s Skill Leech value, so attempt to stack this stat as high as can for more damage.

Take Heatwave with Burnt-Out for an additional damage debuff on enemies in the third ability slot. For a hybrid setup, Volcanic Rounds with Bullet Absorption might be substituted.

On armor and weapon stats, Anomaly Power, Cooldown Reduction, and Skill Leech should be prioritized.

Tree of Classes

For maximal damage output, use the Tempest talent tree’s Anomaly Power and Cooldown nodes.

The Phoenix Nestling node can be used as a safety net, allowing for one more offensive mod to be added to the total armor setup. Meanwhile, after using Thermal Bomb, the With Fire And Anomaly node will offer even more Anomaly Power, amplifying the damage of Feed The Flames even more.

Weapons that are recommended

When abilities are on cooldown, any weapon with Scrap Grenade and Shadow Comet can act as a superb damage filler. Fortress is yet another great option for increasing damage across the board while also providing some good defensive stats.

When facing strong foes, a secondary weapon with Moaning Winds can be a fantastic choice. To immediately proc the, keep the weapon’s magazine empty and switch to it while fighting a boss or elite. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.