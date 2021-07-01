Update on Xbox Series X restocks from Walmart, Target, Antonline, Best Buy, Newegg, and other retailers

A replenishment of the Xbox Series X could happen today at a major US retailer, and depending on where you live, you could even be able to acquire one from Target.

The newest information on Xbox Series X restocks is listed below.

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart

As we previously reported, industry watchers are hearing whispers that Walmart may have a large Xbox Series X refill this week, possibly as early as this afternoon, July 1.

The reason why customers are being encouraged to keep an eye out right now is that Walmart restocks every two weeks, and the most recent restock occurred two weeks ago today.

If Walmart needs to restock its inventory today, it will most likely happen about 3 p.m. ET.

Walmart and Target have restocked Xbox Series X consoles. Restock of the Xbox Series X

In the case of Target, depending on your location, you might be able to get an Xbox Series X.

You can browse for available units at nearby stores by searching on the retailer’s website, and if there are any, you can order them for in-store pickup. Of course, where you reside and how far you’re willing to travel play a big role in this.

Otherwise, Target’s last Xbox Series X consoles were available for nationwide shipping on Wednesday, June 23.

Check out Target’s Xbox Series X replenishment. Amazon Restock of the Xbox Series X

In our previous update, we mentioned that the all-digital Xbox Series S was due for a restock at Amazon.

You can now add this product to your basket, although it will cost you an unusually steep $399.99. This is hardly the best deal on the market as, according to the official Xbox website, the Series S has a recommended manufacture price of $299.99. Not to mention, you can often find it cheaper at other merchants as well.

Check Xbox Series X restock at Amazon Best Buy Xbox Series X Restock

After we published our last update on Tuesday, Best Buy restocked on both Xbox Series X and PS5 units.

Microsoft’s console was available at around 12 p.m. E.T, for $499.99. Alternatively, customers had the option to pay for it via monthly installments of $41.67.

This was Best Buy’s second restock in the space. This is a brief summary.