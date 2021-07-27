Update on Xbox Series X restocks at Walmart, Target, Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and other retailers

The Xbox Series X shortage is expected to continue this week, with no major US shops stocking the next-gen console as of this writing.

The newest information on Xbox Series X restocks is listed below.

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart

Last Thursday, Walmart restocked Xbox Series X units, just as we predicted in our previous report. The merchant’s inventory was updated at exactly 3 p.m. ET, as is customary, and sold out in minutes.

Along with the PS5, Microsoft’s next-gen system was available for a limited time at its recommended retail price of $499. These stocks have since run out, and a low-cost Xbox Series X is no longer available at Walmart.

Speaking of which, you may come across a few remaining things on the website, but they are being sold by third-party scalpers at outrageous prices. One Xbox, for example, is currently advertised for an exorbitant $829.99.

As a result, you’re probably better off waiting for the next official Walmart replenishment, which will most likely be on Thursday, August 5 at 3 p.m. ET (assuming they stick to their fortnightly schedule).

On Wednesday, July 14, Best Buy sold the Xbox Series X for the last time.

Best Buy, like other stores, restocks every two weeks, so there’s a chance it’ll be releasing new units tomorrow. Dedicated console trackers like @Wario64 and @GYXdeals will be the first to let you know if this is the case.

Otherwise, there are a couple Xbox Series S bundles on Best Buy’s website right now. One of them comes with an extra controller and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $382.97.

You won’t be able to acquire an Xbox Series X from Antonline at the time of writing, but you can obtain the cheaper Xbox Series S model. Currently, the alternate console is available in two separate bundles, both of which are priced at $404.97.

Both come with an extra wireless controller (covered in “Daystrike” camo), however they come with two distinct games. One. This is a condensed version of the information.