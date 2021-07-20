Update on Xbox Series X restocks at Walmart, GameStop, Amazon, Target, Antonline, and other retailers

Restocks of the Xbox Series X are delayed at a couple of big U.S. retailers, so Microsoft’s next-gen system could be available soon. Even still, getting your hands on one is still quite tough at the time of writing.

The newest information on Xbox Series X restocks is listed below.

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart

Walmart is long overdue for an Xbox Series X refill, according to industry observers.

Thursday, July 1 was the last time the retailer was officially selling Microsoft’s console, rather than only hosting third-party resellers and scalpers on its site.

Walmart normally restocks every two weeks, so more units should be arriving soon. If they do replace their stockpile this week, it will most likely happen on Thursday about 3 p.m. ET (as is customary).

Follow renowned console trackers like @Wario64 and @GYXdeals to receive an alert closer to this time.

Check Walmart GameStop for Xbox Series X replenishment. Restock of the Xbox Series X

Last Thursday, GameStop released new Xbox Series X units exclusively to its “Pro Members.”

This could suggest, as we mentioned in our previous report, that the outlet is preparing for a larger replenishment in the coming days (it’s been over a month, so they’re certainly overdue), but this has yet to be confirmed.

Nonetheless, GameStop, along with Walmart, is one of the more likely prospects this week.

Restock on the Xbox Series X is available from GameStop Best Buy Xbox Series X Restock

On July 14, around 3 p.m., Best Buy began selling the Xbox Series X. E.T.

In most cases, this would mean that another replenishment would not be available for at least another two weeks. However, given Best Buy’s previous track record, it’s worth keeping an eye on its social media outlets in case it announces another unexpected drop.

Check Best Buy for Xbox Series X replenishment. Xbox Series X Restock at the Microsoft Store

You can potentially get your hands on a next-gen console from Microsoft by signing up for the “Xbox Insiders” program. All you have to do now, as we mentioned in our recent restock update, is volunteer for the test group using your present Xbox One system, and then register for the next “Console Purchase.” This is a condensed version of the information.