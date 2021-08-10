Update on Xbox Series X restocks at Walmart, Antonline, Target, GameStop, Best Buy, and other retailers.

The Xbox Series X is fully sold out across the country, despite a few restocks last week. The cheaper Series S variant, on the other hand, is available at a variety of retailers.

The newest information on Xbox Series X restocks is listed below.

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart

Walmart refilled its Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 supply shortly after our last update on Thursday, August 5.

Despite the fact that console monitors had not predicted this reduction, it did not come as a surprise, given Walmart replenishes its inventory on Thursdays. The outflow rarely deviates from this established pattern, with only a few outliers.

The Thursday sale started at 3 p.m. ET, and Microsoft’s console was listed for $499, which was the recommended manufacturer’s price. The availability window lasted longer than predicted, with hardware falling in and out of supply on a regular basis.

Although you can no longer buy an Xbox Series X directly from Walmart, the retailer’s website currently hosts a few independent dealers. Of course, if you choose to buy from one of these dealers, you will pay a premium, with some second-hand machines costing as much as $929.

While the exact date of the next official Walmart resupply is unknown at this time, it is almost always on a Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Check Walmart for Xbox Series X replenishment Antonline Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is not available from Antonline, but the alternative Series S model, which is quickly becoming a new trend, is widely available.

The less expensive console is still available in three different bundles, each of which costs $364.98 and includes spare controllers in a choice of colors. If you don’t mind settling for less powerful hardware, this is a good price.

Check out Antonline’s Xbox Series X replenishment. Sam’s Club is a membership club in the United States. Restock of the Xbox Series X

The Series S is also available through Sam’s Club for $339.98, which includes a controller grip, a charging base, and a Tritton wired headset.

The Xbox Series X, on the other hand, is still unavailable.

Sam’s Club has Xbox Series X replenishment.

Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy

