Update on Xbox Series X restocks at GameStop, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and other retailers.

In terms of Xbox Series X restocks, we’re experiencing a bit of a drought right now.

As we get closer to the holiday season, the situation should improve, but until then, if you want to buy one of these next-gen consoles, you’ll have to be exceedingly cautious. The most up-to-date information for every major retailer in the country can be found here.

Xbox Series X Restock at GameStop

GameStop began allowing pre-orders for the Halo Infinite edition Xbox Series X yesterday, as we reported in our PS5 replenishment post (Tuesday, October 12). For $549.99, the uniquely built console came with a matching controller.

This offer was limited only for GameStop’s “Power Up Rewards Pro” customers, as has become the norm with the retailer. If you want to join this loyalty program (in anticipation of future restocks), you may do so on the GameStop website for $14.99 per year.

On a related point, the Halo Infinite controllers will be available for pre-order at 11 a.m. ET later today.

Check out GameStop’s Xbox Series X replenishment.

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart

Walmart’s Xbox Series X inventory is now completely depleted, following a pair of restocks that were abnormally close together.

The merchant’s most recent drop was on October 7, and there are usually at least two weeks between each one.

With that in mind, keep a watch on Walmart’s website as the date approaches, Thursday, October 21. While not always regular, the outlet’s restocks normally take place on Thursdays at 3 p.m. ET, so this would follow that trend.

Walmart has a resupply of the Xbox Series X.

The Best Buy Restock of the Xbox Series X The Xbox Series X was last sold at Best Buy on Wednesday, October 6. On this occasion, you didn’t need to buy a costly bundle because the console was available for the recommended manufacturer’s price of $499 on its own.

Unfortunately, Best Buy’s stocks have run out, and they are not likely to be replaced until Wednesday, October 20 at the earliest (as per the typical fortnightly guideline).

If a resupply occurs before that time, reliable console trackers such as @GYXdeals, @XboxStockAlerts, and @mattswider will be the first to report it.

