Update on the woman, 89, who was killed by a car after a man, 91, was hit and killed.

After being hit by a car, an 89-year-old woman is still struggling for her life.

On Monday evening, the 91-year-old man she was with perished in the incident (October 18).

Police were called to Swan Lane in Wigan shortly before 7 p.m. to reports of a collision.

Update on the taxi driver following the Queensway tunnel tragedy that killed two people.

A 91-year-old man and an 89-year-old lady were struck by a car, prompting emergency personnel to hurry to the scene.

The two were rushed to the hospital, but the 91-year-old guy passed away this morning (Thursday).

The 89-year-old woman received life-threatening injuries, and her condition was described as “critical” by authorities.

At the site, a 22-year-old woman was arrested and later released under investigation.

Following the devastating news, these were some of the reactions on social media.

One person stated: “It’s heartbreaking to reach the age of 91 and have your life snatched from you. Simply to enjoy a pleasant stroll.” “This is another tragedy on the highways with another young driver, another life lost, and the man’s wife struggling for her life,” another added. “I hope this lady pulls through, but it will be heartbreaking when she learns her husband has died.” “Feel sad for everyone involved,” one person said. KennyRed expressed his thoughts as follows: “This is a complete tragedy. Regards to the entire family.” PauliHol expressed his thoughts as follows: “A terrible tragedy. If the lady survives, she will be saddened that the man she was with has died as a result of the accident.” “Such awful news,” one person said. “Thoughts are with the family.” Detectives are still looking into the facts surrounding the incident and are eager to speak with anyone who may have information.

Karl Horner, a police constable from the major collisions investigations team, said: “This was a tragic occurrence that resulted in the death of an elderly individual. At this difficult time, our thoughts are with his family.

“Anyone with information or DashCam footage should call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 and quote incident 2687-18/10/2021 to help us figure out what happened.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”