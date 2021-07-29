Update on the Anniversary of ‘Genshin Impact’: Rumored Release Date, Free Characters, and Primogems [Details]

After miHoYo’s massive update a few days ago, “Genshin Impact” fans are now anticipating another important event: the game’s anniversary update. While the developer has yet to make any official announcements about the event, recent leaks may have provided insight into what to expect at the game’s first birthday celebrations.

“Genshin Impact” was released on September 28, 2020, and while miHoYo has yet to announce the date of the rumored anniversary event, it is expected to take place on September 28.

Genshin Report, an industry insider, recently revealed some fascinating insights regarding the much-anticipated event. MiHoYo has big plans for the game’s first birthday, according to them.

The material is “way more than simply a banner update and festival, and there will be numerous free Primogems,” according to the source. The forthcoming anniversary event is expected to give players a free character, debut a new character, or include a rerun of a 5-star character. Another theory states that, as of this year’s anniversary, miHoYo will begin depicting Lumine as the game’s protagonist.

“There was an imbalance during year one, which largely showed Aether as the hero and Lumine as the villain,” the insider remarked on Twitter.

Based on a recent leak, it appears that this will alter during the much-anticipated event. “This does not imply that there will be more Aether. In year two, there will simply be a better balance between the two,” they explained in a follow-up tweet.

According to other sources, miHoYo’s next major event will focus on Keqing and Ganyu, the two most powerful people in Liyue. In the game’s first birthday celebrations, fans can expect cosmetic items connected to Keqing and Ganyu, new weapons, a large drop in artifacts, and level-up materials. Because all of these data are unofficial, fans should keep their expectations in check and treat this material with caution.

Even though it hasn’t been revealed what miHoYo has planned for the game’s first birthday, fans believe the gaming company is working on something significant that would outshine any previous content or filler events in “Genshin Impact.”