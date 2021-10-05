Update on Strictly Come Dancing, as the show will take on a new look this weekend.

This weekend, Strictly Come Dancing will return, but with a twist when the stars perform their routines for Movie Week.

After testing positive for coronavirus, McFly actor Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden will make their Strictly comeback with a jive to Johnny B Goode from Back To The Future.

During Movie Week on Saturday, the 36-year-old singer and guitarist will channel Marty McFly, the figure who inspired his band’s name.

After skipping the last live event due to self-isolation, he will perform Chuck Berry’s 1958 rock and roll song.

Tom missed McFly’s tour performance on Sunday night because they were unable to practice together for ten days.

They have been practicing their routine over video conference, with Tom posting a photo from one of their Monday night sessions.

In other performances, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will dance the American smooth to Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing from The Bodyguard, Greg Wise and Karen Hauer will dance the paso doble to the James Bond theme, and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will dance the paso doble to He’s A Pirate from Pirates Of The Caribbean.

Sleeping Beauty, Shrek, Titanic, and Cruella DeVil are among the other classics that will be shown.

The night before testing positive, Tom and Amy performed a cha-cha to September by Earth, Wind & Fire in Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show of the 2021 series.

Last Sunday, Nina Wadia, an actress, was the first contender to be evicted.